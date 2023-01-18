Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested James L. McWhorter, 31, Effingham, Jan. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. McWhorter was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Gent, 42, Effingham, Jan. 17 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Gent posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary A. Harris, 35, Mattoon, Jan. 17 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft, theft, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, driving while license suspended and fleeing. Harris posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ally J. Niebrugge, 21, Effingham, Jan. 17 on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, criminal trespass to property and theft. Niebrugge was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 32, Newton, Jan. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstruction of justice. Lindemann was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Patrick A. Jenkins, 20, Altamont, Jan. 17 on charges of domestic battery, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to government-supported property. Jenkins was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shellie A. Robertson, 55, Effingham, Jan. 17 on Effingham County original warrant for theft. Robertson posted $5,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Laesa Jan Wells, 40, Clay City, Jan. 18 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft/unauthorized control of property between $500 and $10,000. Wells posted $2,575 and was released.
