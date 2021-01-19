The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 8:29 a.m. Jan. 14 west of the intersection of Fayette and Granada, a vehicle driven by Mitchell N. Mars, 24, St. Elmo, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck and damaged an Ameren CIPS utility pole. Mars sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Mars was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 10:25 a.m. Jan. 10 west of the intersection of Fayette and Oakridge, a semi driven by Dewight May, 67, St. Cloud, FL, struck a parked vehicle owned by Wayne Nosbisch, Effingham.
- At 3:12 p.m. Jan. 12 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Morgan Van Lines Inc., Boonville, MS.
- At 4:21 p.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Scott A. Hennesay, 41, Neoga, rear-ended a car-carrier trailer attached to a semi driven by Joseph J. Rorabaugh, 59, Clymen, PA. A vehicle on the car-carrier, owned by Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, Effingham, was damaged in the incident.
- At 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Desiree H. Collins, 19, Mason, collided with a vehicle driven by Tamara A. Bergbower, 51, Newton.
- At 11:17 a.m. Jan. 14 at 1908 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Tabitha A. Wood, 19, Oconee, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Roger A. Buhnerkempe, 62, Watson.
- At 6:50 p.m. Jan. 15 at the intersection of Keller and the I-57 SB/I-70 WB Ramp, a vehicle driven by David R. Simpkins, 33, Paris, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michelle A. Wallace, 46, Shumway.
- At 4:38 p.m. Jan. 16 south of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Trevor G. Beal, 22, Olney, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Olivia M. Witteborg, 21, Beecher City.
- At 5:09 p.m. Jan. 17 at the intersection of Temple and Engbring, a vehicle driven by Elijah A. Wilson, 20, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Kelli A. Smith, 48, Effingham.
- Kaylynn Smith, 30, Effingham, was cited Jan. 8 for retail theft.
- Sarah D. Louderback, 39, Effingham, was cited Jan. 16 for criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.