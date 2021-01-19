Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Willis J. Hewkin, 37, Altamont, Jan. 17 on charge of domestic battery. Hewkin was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Sarah Louderback, 39, Effingham, Jan. 18 on charges of disorderly conduct, false 911 call and aggravated battery to a peace officer. Louderback was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rocky Weber, 37, Effingham, Jan. 18 on charges of criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Weber was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua Stout, 42, Marion, Jan. 18 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of weapon, possession of hypodermic needle, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of debit/credit card and Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant. Stout was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Skylar W. Salyers, 34, Effingham, Jan. 18 on charge of domestic battery. Salyers posted $500 and was released.
