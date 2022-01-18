The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:19 a.m. Jan. 13 at 1707 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Lucas A. Shields, 22, Altamont, swerved toward a pedestrian, Dakota A. Binder, 24, Effingham, striking Binder in the hand with the passenger side mirror, causing injuries. Binder was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Shields was arrested for Aggravated Battery, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving an Injury and Failure to Report an Accident with Injury.
Jonathon L. Zerrusen, 18, Effingham, was cited Jan. 14 for Speeding.
- Jamie A. Durham, 43, Farina, was cited Jan. 9 for Retail Theft
- Alissa A. Lange, 26, Farina, was cited Jan. 9 for Retail Theft.
