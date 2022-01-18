Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Colton A. Hall, 23, Effingham, Jan. 17 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and criminal trespass to real property. Hall was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 19, Effingham, Jan. 18 on charge of domestic battery. Hastings was in jail at last check.
