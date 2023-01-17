Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 33, Effingham, Jan. 15 on charges of theft of lost or mislaid property, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bryce F. Beccue, 33, Litchfield, Jan. 15 on charge of domestic battery. Beccue posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David K. Smith, 56, Willow Hill, Jan. 16 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Smith posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 27, Effingham, Jan. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Worman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph E. Bramberlow, 39, Witt, Jan. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of an amount of controlled substance except A/D. Bramberlow was in jail at last check.
