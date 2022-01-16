Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clint D. Hildebrand, 43, Sailor Springs, Jan. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Hildebrand was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael J. Matlock, 63, Effingham, Jan. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court. Matlock was released on COVID policy.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nicholas R. Griffith, 24, Effingham, Jan. 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and operation of a vehicle with no registration. Griffith was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Carl J. Williams, 29, Chicago, Jan. 15 on charge of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle. Williams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kerry J. Kline, 35, Farina, Jan. 16 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Kline was given notice to appear and released.
