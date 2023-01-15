Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Felicia M. Gillooley, 32, Effingham, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper parking on roadway. Gillooley posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kiauma M. Flack, 39, Effingham, Jan. 13 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Flack posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 34, Effingham, Jan. 13 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Tegenkamp was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan T. Bovay, 39, Effingham, Jan. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential arson. Bovay posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anna A. Kirkpatrick, 34, Effingham, Jan. 13 on five counts of forgery, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe. Kirkpatrick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb J. Barfield, 23, Cowden, Jan. 13 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Barfield was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Wesley R. Bailey, 26, Effingham, Jan. 13 on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Bailey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shelly V. Hendricks, 52, Effingham, Jan. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hendricks was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Jolana A. Myers, 44, Altamont, Jan. 14 on charge of pedestrian under the influence in a roadway. Myers posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jonathan A. Piedra, 32, Effingham, Jan. 15 on charges of interference with domestic violence report, domestic battery, FOID-revoked with possession, aggravated assault with category 1 weapon. Piedra posted $150 plus bond fee and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Clarence R. Rodarmel, 65, Effingham, Jan. 15 on charges of possession of child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. Rodarmel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kasara C. Piedra, 33, Effingham, Jan. 15 on Arlington, Texas, warrant for felony theft of between $22,500 and $30,000. Piedra was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Jan. 15 on charge of violation of order of protection. Verdeyen was in jail at last check.
