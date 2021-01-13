The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 9:22 a.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Mohamed Miray, 30, Raleigh, NC, backed into a vehicle driven by Gina C. Copenbarger, 36, Blue Mound.
At 12:54 p.m. Jan. 2 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Denise L. Baker, 54, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Shelby A. Roepke, 27, Effingham. Baker was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
