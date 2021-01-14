Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Eric S. Powers, 35, Perry, Oklahoma, Jan. 13 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and adult use cannabis by a driver. Powers posted $2,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Craig Finke, 49, Effingham, Jan. 13 on charge of residential burglary, possession of meth, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Finke was in custody at last check.
