Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested David A. Bixby, 50, Chester, Jan. 11 on Granite City warrant for larceny. Bixby posted $6,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew Z. Procell, 39, Watson, Jan. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. Procell posted $500 and was released.
- Inmate Jason Niemeyer, 44, Mode, was served Jan. 12 a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked or suspended.
- Effingham city police arrested Lucas A. Shields, 22, Altamont, Jan. 13 on charges of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and failure to report an accident with injuries. Shields was in jail at last check.
