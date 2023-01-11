Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan M. Lockhart, 26, Effingham, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lockhart posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark G. Cullen, 63, Altamont, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Cullen posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher C. Howland, 25, Effingham, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Howland was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heidi M. Hood, 32, Jewett, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Hood was released on $3,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek L. Thoele, 33, St. Elmo, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Thoele was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Craig A. Finke, 51, Effingham, Jan. 10 on Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Finke was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley L. Ohlund, 32, Effingham, Jan. 11 on charge of domestic battery. Ohlund was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 20, Effingham, Jan. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis. Anderson was in jail at last check.
