The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:25 p.m. Jan. 7 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Hallie Brockett, Mason.
- At 3:35 p.m. Jan. 8 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Kimberly S. Latta, 50, Medina, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Melanie E. Walk, 58, Effingham.
- At 3:54 a.m. Jan. 9 north of the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Jaylene K. Johnson, 72, Strasburg, struck two deer.
- At 8:10 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Noah M. Mulheron, 20, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Marleigh G. Agner, 23, Washington. Mulheron was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 12:48 p.m. Jan. 5 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by June M. Cheatum, 94, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Mary L. DiBenedetto, 61, Effingham.
- At 6:44 p.m. Jan. 7 at the intersection of Fayette and Luther, a vehicle driven by Herman Genus, 54, Crown Point, IN, backed into a vehicle driven by David A. Koester, 28, Effingham.
- At 3:09 p.m. Jan. 8 at the intersection of Raney and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Katherina A. Wells, 32, Altamont, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Denise J. Casper, 62, Effingham. Casper and a passenger in Casper’s vehicle, Lyle S. Casper, 74, Effingham, both sustained injuries. Denise refused treatment. Lyle was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Wells was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At approximately 1:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at 1302 Mini Hills Drive, a vehicle driven by Dustin J. Pals, 31, Teutopolis, struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Massey, Effingham. Pals was ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to report an accident, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Moise Lassin, 44, North Lauderdale, FL, was cited Jan. 8 for improper lane usage
- Alex Arias, 41, Rockville, MD, was cited Jan. 9 for improper lane usage.
- Chase A. Jackson, 20, Effingham, was cited Jan. 9 for speeding.
Brittny A. Kistler, 29, Effingham, was cited Jan. 7 for driving while license suspended.
