The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:51 p.m. Jan. 2 at 2209 Willenborg, a vehicle driven by Ross E. Blickem, 18, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 3:33 p.m. Jan. 5 at the intersection of Banker and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Donald M. Tolch, 49, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jillian R. Miller, 28, Louisville.
- At 2:53 p.m. Jan. 7 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by William P. Brown, 89, Mattoon, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jack E. Stoops, 71, Effingham.
- Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Effingham, was cited Jan. 8 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Dillon T. Rensner, 21, Effingham, was cited Jan. 9 for Reckless Conduct.
