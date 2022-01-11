Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Dillon T. Rensner, 21, Effingham, Jan. 10 on charges of reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, suspended or revoked driver's license and improper lane usage. Rensner was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dillon R. Secrest, 26, Missouri, Jan. 10 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no taillights, driving while license revoked and improper lane usage. Secrest was given notice to appear and released.
