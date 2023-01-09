Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested David L. Roley, 60, Dieterich, Jan. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of accumulation of garbage or junk. Roley posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Holly R. Moore, 29, Vandalia, Jan. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks with intent to obtain control over property. Moore was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mikel D. Wright, 34, Vandalia, Jan. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wright was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 22, St. Elmo, Jan. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of felon in possession or use of weapon or firearm. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Shannon H. Borton, 35, Louisville, began serving on Jan. 9 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Jesse D. Horn, 27, Effingham, began serving Jan. 9 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cassie M. Cullen, 50, Altamont, Jan. 9 on and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to land. Cullen posted $575 and was released.
- Craig A. Finke, 51, Effingham, began serving on Jan. 9 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 30, Effingham, Jan. 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of an amount of controlled substance except A/D, Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Ellis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, homeless, Jan. 9 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Koonce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua W. Beck, 24, Cisne, Jan. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge charge of driving on suspended license. Beck posted $425 on Effingham County warrant and was given notice to appear on Richland County warrant and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.