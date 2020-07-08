The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:06 p.m. July 7 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Cabrenna Roberts, 25, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rhonda R. Dhom, 65, Newton. Roberts was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 7:40 p.m. July 3 at 1208 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Van T. Spicer, 74, Louisville, struck a parked vehicle owned by Bailey L. Burdine, Xenia.
- Dennis D. Miller, 50, Effingham, was cited July 2 for operating and uninsured motor vehicle.
- Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited July 2 for improper lane usage.
- Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, was cited July 2 for obstructing justice by destroying evidence, no valid driver’s license and operating and uninsured motor vehicle.
- Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Effingham was cited July 2 for obstructing justice by destroying evidence and driving while license suspended.
- Alexander G. W. Gray, 23, Effingham was cited July 2 for possession of a controlled substance.
- Markus A. Sharp, 51, Springfield was cited July 3 for improper lane usage.
- Dillon Rensner, 19, Effingham, was cited July 6 for operating and uninsured motor vehicle and defective muffler–loud exhaust.
- Daniel M. Langham, 19, Effingham, was cited July 6 for criminal trespass.
- Cabrenna Roberts, 25, Effingham, was cited July 7 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Kolby L. Phillips, 19, Beecher City, was cited July 4 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Thomas J. Dammerman, 56, Altamont, was cited July 8 for no front registration.
