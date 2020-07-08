The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle W. Sinkler, 30, Mason, July 7 on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Sinkler was transferred to Marion County authorities.
- Altamont police arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 29, Edgewood, July 8 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, criminal damage to property over $500, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance except A/D. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael K. Wicklund, 34, Decatur, July 9 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. Wicklund was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin R. Hassler, 24, Maroa, July 9 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammo by a felon, no FOID card for ammo and no FOID card for firearm. Hassler was in jail at last check.
