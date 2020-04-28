The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 5:01 p.m. April 26 at 1001 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a pole and brick wall owned by Dominos Pizza.

  • Kaleb A. J. Godert, 19, of Effingham was cited April 24 for trespassing.

  • Javier Moreno Jr., 30, of El Paso, Texas, was cited April 25 for improper U-Turn and improper lane usage.

 

Tags

Recommended for you