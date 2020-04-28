The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:01 p.m. April 26 at 1001 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a pole and brick wall owned by Dominos Pizza.
Kaleb A. J. Godert, 19, of Effingham was cited April 24 for trespassing.
Javier Moreno Jr., 30, of El Paso, Texas, was cited April 25 for improper U-Turn and improper lane usage.
