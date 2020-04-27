The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 3:47 p.m. April 21 at 1211 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Franklin J. Dona, 73, Windsor, struck a building owned by Steak N' Shake, Effingham.
At 5:17 p.m. April 23 west of the intersection of S. Willow and E. Grove, a vehicle driven by Brandon K. Collins, 31, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Linda L. Meinhart, 53, Dieterich.
At 4:10 p.m. April 25 at the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Joel L. Deters, 17, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Justin J. Buie, 23, Effingham.
Jessica S. Brannen, 38, of Teutopolis was cited April 16 for retail theft.
Jadi J. Rockow, 37, of Teutopolis was cited April 16 for felony retail theft.
Kolby L. Phillips, 18, of Beecher City was cited April 20 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
