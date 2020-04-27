The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 3:47 p.m. April 21 at 1211 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Franklin J. Dona, 73, Windsor, struck a building owned by Steak N' Shake, Effingham.

  • At 5:17 p.m. April 23 west of the intersection of S. Willow and E. Grove, a vehicle driven by Brandon K. Collins, 31, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Linda L. Meinhart, 53, Dieterich.

  • At 4:10 p.m. April 25 at the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Joel L. Deters, 17, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Justin J. Buie, 23, Effingham.

  • Jessica S. Brannen, 38, of Teutopolis was cited April 16 for retail theft.

  • Jadi J. Rockow, 37, of Teutopolis was cited April 16 for felony retail theft.

  • Kolby L. Phillips, 18, of Beecher City was cited April 20 for operating uninsured motor vehicle.

 

