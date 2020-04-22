The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Steven M.G. McDowell, 30, Augusta, Georgia, April 21 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools. McDowell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Jessica M. Scholtes, 37, Dubuque, Iowa, April 21 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of weapon (brass knuckles), possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scholtes was in jail at last check.
