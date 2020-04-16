The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:02 p.m. April 12 at 1902 W. National, a vehicle driven by Natausha L. Roedl, 35, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 5:50 a.m. April 13 at the intersection of N. 1500th and E. 1700th, a semi driven by Tracy G. Legodais, 48, Fort Edward, NY, while attempting to turn left the roadway and overturned. Legodais was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- Miranda S. Stevens, 46, Mattoon, was cited on April 13 for retail theft.
