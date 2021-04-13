The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:04 a.m. on April 3 at 1412 W. Fayette Avenue, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged an awning pillar owned by Sateesh Patel, Effingham.
- At 2:28 p.m. on April 9 at the intersection of Temple Avenue and Merchant Street, a vehicle driven by Cassandra J. Hartke, 20, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Tami J. Hutchinson, 54, Effingham. Hartke was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- James P. Mitchell, 50, Effingham, was cited April 8 for domestic battery.
