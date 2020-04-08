The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:33 p.m. April 2 at the intersection of S. Henrietta and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Adam L. Haslett, 39, St. Elmo, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sherry C. Barnard, 55, Vandalia.
- At 3:32 p.m. April 6 at the intersection of S. Banker and Hoffman, a vehicle driven by Lana L. Ordner, 42, Newton, struck a vehicle driven by Lee W. Althoff, 27, Effingham. Ordner sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Althoff sustained injuries but refused treatment.
