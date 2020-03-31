The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Jacob D. Fairbanks, 22, Effingham, March 30 on charges of criminal sexual assault and possess/produce child porn. Fairbanks was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Rachel R. Parker, 34, Effingham, March 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Parker was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.