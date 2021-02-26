ST. LOUIS — A driver has died in a dramatic crash that saw his car sail over the side of a St. Louis bridge ramp and land upside down on train tracks below, police said.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on an approach ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge on the Illinois side, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The car was traveling north and merging onto Interstate 64 westbound when it hit a concrete barrier on the right side, flipped over the wall and plunged about 50 feet to the ground, Illinois State Police said.
An officer who was first on the scene of the crash found the driver and only occupant of the car dead inside the wreckage. His name has not been released.
Illinois Tollway eliminates cash payments
CHICAGO — The Illinois Tollway announced Thursday it is permanently eliminating cash toll collections and will accept only I-Pass, E-ZPass or online payments. Customers unable to pay online can pay by check or money order. The move comes nearly a year after the tollway suspended cash tolls in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.The tollway also said it will begin a program in May to help low-income drivers by waiving deposits on I-PASS transponders and adding $20 in tolls to people with household incomes up to 2 1/2 times the poverty line.
“We remain committed to helping the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” tollway Executive Director José Alvarez said.
More than 92% of toll payments in 2019 used I-Pass or E-ZPass and that number has grown during the pandemic, the tollway said.
The tollway lets drivers who don’t use I-Pass and E-ZPass to pay within 14 days or risk a $3 fine for passenger vehicles.
