Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., speaks with members of the Sikh Coalition at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021, for a commemoration of the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport.