EFFINGHAM — After two lengthy public hearings, the Effingham Plan Commission recommended the city deny a request to rezone property for the construction of a tower for a wireless communications facility.
The property at 302 High Street was petitioned for rezoning by Plan Commissioner Clint Spruell and his wife, Kay. The Spruells own the land that New York-based Tillman Infrastructure would like to build a tower on and AT&T would like to relocate its wireless communications to.
AT&T is currently on a tower located east of Kirby Foods, owned by SBA, based in Florida. SBA wants to keep AT&T on the existing tower.
Andrew Flowers, senior real estate construction manager for AT&T, told the commissioners that this site came to his attention about a year and a half ago. He said AT&T recently won the national contract for First Net, and it has already upgraded its facilities and the lease with SBA will be due soon.
First Net equipment is expected to provide a single nationwide network dedicated just for public safety communications. AT&T would be one of at least four vendors to work on the proposed tower, according to Jeremy Boone, who spoke on behalf of Tillman Infrastructure last month.
“We are now starting to look at why are we where we are at, when we could make it better for our customers,” said Flowers. “The industry has changed as a whole.”
Boone said the proposed tower would allow future carriers an economical choice to be placed with others at the tower and that the tower would bring a significant upgrade of the equipment at the site, as well as stronger wireless service.
Jenny Park, an attorney with Meyer Capel in Champaign, testified at both hearings against the petition for her client, SBA Communications. She said the tower has sufficient ability to service Effingham and isn’t maxed out as her opposition has said. She testified it is at 84.4 percent of the maximum foundation usage and can go to 105 percent.
At Tuesday’s public hearing, City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said the burden is on the applicant to establish compliance of the city’s ordinance.
Tillman Infrastructure wants to construct a Wireless Communications Facility in Overlay District 2. There are two other districts in Effingham, Districts 1 and 3. Part of the ordinance stated that the applicant must provide substantial evidence that proves the tower could not be placed in District 1 or 3 first.
Willenborg instructed the Plan Commission that it may deny an application for District 2 or it could impose additional conditions and restrictions as necessary to reduce or minimize the adverse effects or otherwise enhance the compatibility of the wireless communication facility on surrounding property.
But to do so, the commission must make certain findings before denying recommending the petition to rezone for the purpose of building the tower. Included in that was the height standards, not to exceed 100 feet. The petition asked the tower be 199 feet tall. A height variance would have to be granted if the permit to build is allowed.
It is the burden of the petitioner to meet the standards and regulations of the city’s ordinance, which also included that there has been “good faith effort” to comply with sections in the ordinance.
Park argued that the city’s ordinance clearly outlines the purpose of the three districts. The design was to give preference to buildings or existing towers and especially to give preference to District 1 and 3 over District 2, by encouraging the consolidation of Wireless Communications Facilities.
Joshua Dubbelde, an attorney at Samuel Miller in Decatur who spoke on behalf of Tillman Infrastructure, argued that Districts 1 and 3 cannot provide “functionally equivalent services” that a tower in District 2 could.
One of the main purposes of the ordinance was to help establish adequate development and to enhance the ability of providers of telecom services to provide services quickly, effectively and efficiently, to the community, Dubbelde said. He said the commission needs to remember those three words — functionally equivalent service — when it comes to infrastructure construction.
After hours of reviewing and collecting evidence, Chairman Brian Hayes said he wasn’t convinced that all other possible options were exhausted before building a new tower was needed, therefore he recommended denial of the petition.
The commissioners present all voted for recommendation to deny the petition. Spruell left the table before this discussion.
Commissioner Alan Harris said both sides made compelling arguments but he wasn’t convinced the “good faith effort” was evident in negotiating with the current landlord; and that it was proven functionally equivalent service couldn’t be found with the existing tower.
The recommendation to deny the rezone request for a new tower will come before the Effingham City Council for discussion on Dec. 17 and back again on Jan. 7 for a vote. Both sides will likely speak at those meetings, where there will be a five-minute time limit for those who filled out speaker’s cards at least 10 minutes before the upcoming meetings.
In other matters, the City Council will get a recommendation from the Plan Commission to replat property for a possible expansion of the existing John Boos & Company facility, 3601 South Banker, located on the west side of South Banker. The site is at Thies Avenue, which lies between the wood manufacturing and stainless steel manufacturing facilities.
Joe Emmerich, president and CEO, made the request in order to prepare for possible future expansion to the west of its current location.
“We anticipate some additional growth in the coming years at the current site,” said Emmerich.
He couldn’t say for certain how large of an expansion would be needed. The actions would be to align properties for future growth.
The commission approved recommendation for the replat and rezoning from non-urban to light industrial. The proposed replat will require the extension of the street, water and sanitary sewer improvements, as well. The City Council will hear the proposal and vote on the matter next.
The commission approved a site plan for Cash Equipment to be relocated to the south edge of Effingham. The business plans to build an 11,200-square-foot building on 6.5-acre parcel along Pike Avenue between Heartland Boulevard and Interstate 57/70. The site will also have an office and shop and will be relocating from the north end of the city, where it is now. The proper zoning was already in place and there is adequate parking for the equipment rental business. The area will be fenced with a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence.
