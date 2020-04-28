The below Illinois state park locations are open effective May 1:
Parks will be open from sun-up to sundown. Guests will be allowed to engage in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use and fishing (both from the bank and boats with a limit of two persons per boat regardless of the relationship of the people in the boat) and mushroom hunting. All visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, special events and concessions will remain closed; turkey hunting will remain suspended at state parks.
Northwestern Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail State Park, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area
Northeastern Illinois: Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park/North Point Marina, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail (includes Buffalo Rock, Channahon, Gebhard Woods, and William G Stratton), Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park
East Central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Park, Wolf Creek State Park
West Central Illinois: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area
Southern Illinois: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area
Safety
If you do choose to visit one of the state parks, remember to:
- Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others.
- Stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms.
- Visit alone or with members of your household.
- Stay local and visit parks that are closest to where you live.
- If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.
At the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health, restrooms, shower buildings (for restroom and handwashing use only) and flush toilet buildings with hand-washing facilities are currently open.
Email DNR.Parksadmin@Illinois.gov with additional questions.
