Mild cognitive impairment (or MCI) is defined by the Alzheimer’s Association as “a slight but noticeable and measurable decline in cognitive abilities, including memory and thinking skills.”
Sadly, about 15-20% of Americans over the age of 65 have been diagnosed with some form of MCI. Untreated, this can lead to Alzheimer’s disease.
There are multiple causes as to why a person might develop MCI, especially if it becomes a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease: It could be something as simple as being on too many pharmaceuticals, heavy metal toxicity, mold, vascular issues, hormonal effects, or a SAD diet — with or without having the ApoE4 gene (ApoE4 is a known genetic marker for Alzheimer’s disease.) Those with homozygous (meaning it came from both mom and dad) ApoE4/4, and those with heterozygous ApoE3/4 (meaning a copy came from one parent) should be extremely proactive in their lifestyles in order to avoid developing the disease.
Dr. Dale Bredesen describes Alzheimer’s as having a brain with 36 holes in it. You can’t fix one and hope for the best; you have to work on all of the holes. Besides proper, healthy food, one of the most critical fixes a person can make is to incorporate exercise into their daily lives.
Regular, daily exercise reduces insulin resistance (this is a key factor in AD); it increases the stage of ketosis, thereby increasing BDNF and the size of the hippocampus; it improves vascular function; reduces stress; and improves sleep, mood and the production of new brain neurons.
In 2016, a study was published that involved 53 elderly females, with no prior experience in resistance training. The results were clear: “A strength training protocol applied for 12 weeks to elderly women increased balance, flexibility, strength of upper and lower limbs, and increased cognitive performance. Based on our results, we can recommend strength training programs for elderly women that aim for the improvement of general strength and cognitive performance (under professional supervision)."
One researcher shows that exercise enhances the production of “BDNF” (the primary molecule in the brain that is responsible for learning and memory). “These findings suggest that different exercise programs targeting physical fitness and/or gross motor skills may lead to equivalent improvement in cognition in healthy older adults. Such results call for further investigation of the multiple physiological pathways by which physical exercise can impact cognition in older adults."
“Occupational therapy intervention that includes aerobic and strengthening exercises may help improve independence in ADLs and improve physical performance in people with AD. A 2017 study also concluded with cognitive benefits as a result from combined physical training strategies.
So, if you or a loved one is showing signs of a possible cognitive impairment, please consider adding in daily resistance and/or aerobic conditioning to your daily routine. Your brain will thank you.
Kelly Sieberg is a holistic health care practitioner, functional medicine certified health coach, functional nutritionist and certified personal trainer.
