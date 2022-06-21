FILE - People protest at a rally calling for Russia to stop the war against Ukraine in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2022. Nuclear Russia's pillaging of non-nuclear Ukraine is rattling what's already a destabilizing moment in nuclear nonproliferation efforts. Some former leaders in Asia have cited the Ukraine conflict as evidence it's time for nations there to think about getting nukes of their own. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)