Each year, 4-H members across the nation celebrate National 4-H Week, joining 6 million other 4-H members of the country’s premiere youth development program. This year, the celebration runs Oct. 4 to 10.
University of Illinois Extension 4-H wants to use the celebration to connect with former members. Nationally, there are 25 million Americans who share this unique alumni bond.
“Illinois 4-H is proud of both current and alumni members,” said Tina Veal, Illinois 4-H alumni and constituent engagement manager. “We’re hoping to create a lifelong connection to our 4-H alumni with a free membership in the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association.”
The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association was established in 2016. Its mission is to create a lifelong, statewide community of 4-H alumni and provide increased opportunities for meaningful engagement to increase awareness, pride, participation, volunteerism and philanthropic commitment to Illinois 4-H.
One may register online at https://go.illinois.edu/4halum to stay current on Illinois 4-H programs, learn about alumni opportunities, engage as volunteers, or network with others. Members receive a quarterly newsletter.
The Illinois 4-H program has a strong history of making an impact on youth, building leaders, and preparing youth for success.
“4-H continues to build responsible and caring adults who are more likely to give back to their communities,” Veal says. “We want to remain connected to our 4-H alumni to see the impacts they made in their careers and communities.”
For information on joining 4-H or about the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association, contact your local Extension office or Veal at the Illinois State 4-H office at vealt@illinois.edu.
