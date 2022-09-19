A cancer diagnosis is something no family wants to receive. When cancer strikes adults, such news may not be surprising, albeit still unwelcome. But when a child who has yet to have an opportunity to lead a rich life is afflicted by cancer, the diagnosis may seem unfathomable.
Unfortunately, children get cancer. According to the Rally Foundation, a childhood cancer awareness and advocacy organization, worldwide 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year. In the United States, one in 285 individuals will have cancer before turning 20. There are many types of cancers, and some are much more common in children. In addition, some cancers are exclusive to children. Here's a look at some common childhood cancers.
Leukemia
Leukemias are cancers that form in the bone marrow, which produces stem cells that will transform into other types of blood cells, including white blood cells. The cancer affects the normal ratio of white blood cells, according to Verywell Health. They are the most common childhood cancers. Seventy-five percent of leukemia cases in children are acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) accounts for the remaining 25 percent. The difference between the two lies in which type of stem cells become cancerous.
Thanks to juvenile cancer research, 90 percent of children diagnosed with ALL will survive. AML is more aggressive and can be challenging to treat.
Brain/spinal cord cancer
The second most common cancers in children are those that affect the brain and spinal column, indicates the American Cancer Society. These make up 26 percent of all cancer cases in kids. Medulloblastoma is a tumor that starts in the cerebellum, a part of the brain responsible for balance, walking and tasks like writing.
Additional childhood brain cancers include glioblastoma, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, astrocytoma, and more. Due to their location, brain and spinal cord cancers can be difficult to treat.
Lymphoma
Lymphoma is a blood cancer like leukemia. However, lymphoma affects the lymph nodes and the lymph system, which is responsible for helping the body fight infections and diseases. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is more common in younger children, while Hodgkin lymphoma is more common in teens and young adults, says the Rally Foundation.
Although lymphoma may be more aggressive in children, kids may respond better to treatment than adults.
Neuroblastoma
A cancer that affects the nerve cells of developing embryos or fetuses, neuroblastomas develop in infants and young children. It is rare for a child older than age 10 to be diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Tumors can start anywhere, but usually begin in the abdomen around the belly button.
Parents should be aware of any unusual symptoms their children are experiencing. Bone pain, weakness, loss of balance, vision issues, and headaches all can be indicative of cancer. Bring any issues to the attention of a pediatrician immediately.
