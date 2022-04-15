Natalia Ponce De Leon, owner of Custom Window Furnishings, reorganizes her tools in the back of her nine-year-old Toyota RAV4 after visiting with a client, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla. Ponce De Leon traded her 2018 Toyota Tacoma for a more efficient car where she estimates will save her hundreds of dollars a month. She is also able to carry all the tools she needs for her business.