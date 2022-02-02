There is an ongoing problem nowadays regarding the lack of bus drivers.
Simply put, there isn't enough of them, and, locally, Effingham is seeing the struggle of finding people to want to do it.
"We are currently short three drivers, so we don't even run one route because we use our subs for two other routes," Effingham Community Schools Transportation Director Kristin Harvey said. "Then, with sports going on this year, we also have to use subs to cover those, so when we have extra trips, you have a sub that will drive the regular route. So, I'm already using two daily every single day, and that's not including if I need three tomorrow. That would be five subs in one day, and with driver shortages, it's not an easy task."
WHAT HAPPENED IN 2021?
Harvey said that the struggles have loomed large over the past year, putting her in a difficult spot.
"We were at a maximum capacity of 50 per bus, and many of our in-town routes have an easy 70 kids. So, what we ended up doing was for the five buses in town; they ended up making two loops," Harvey said. "They did their route twice. They would go K-5, take them home, and then go to the junior high and high school and take them home. It ended up being like 10 routes, but only five drivers were doing it. That was our saving grace to stay under the 50 mark. Luckily, this year, they lifted that, and we did not have to keep it under 50, but we still kept the two loops because the number of students riding was even bigger this year.
"Right now, we have 1,773 students we're busing A.M. and P.M., and typically more in the afternoon than in the morning."
She added that numerous drivers were out at different times, leaving her to try and find replacements quickly and forcing her to take different alternatives.
"We were short seven buses; we had seven drivers out at one time, so we had to combine all of those and put them on other routes and go with that and make it work," Harvey said. "It was extremely challenging having that, but our mechanic will also drive when needed. But he's doing the role of several people. He has to disinfect the buses every morning and afternoon and go through and spray all 26 buses, vans, and things like that. It's a very time-consuming process."
TRAINING STRUGGLES
Why is it so difficult to find capable individuals for this profession?
Harvey said that the training to become a certified bus driver is strenuous.
Additionally, implementing the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act, otherwise known as MAP-21, makes the process even more challenging for a profession with enough challenges already.
"The federal government has come out with MAP-21 — President Obama signed it in 2012 — but it was postponed and postponed. This year, it's taking effect on Feb. 7," Harvey said. "It requires more training for CDL drivers and bus drivers, as well. We already have our drivers in an eight-hour course, and they have to get their CDL through the state. So, they still have to do all of those things, but now, on top of it, do a classroom portion, and the regional office in Vandalia will offer it. That's where we'll send people from now on."
REWARDING THOSE CHALLENGES
For those who do pass the test, though, there are rewards that come with the job.
In the Effingham County School District, Harvey said that being a school bus driver may not be a full-time position, but it does offer full-time benefits.
"Even though you work only four hours a day, you can get full-time benefits," Harvey said. "But some districts don't offer those full-time benefits, so it's really hard to ask people to come and work minimum hours."
But it isn't only the benefits that come with intrigue. To Kim Knierim, it's also working with the youth.
Knierim said that she takes great pride in what she does and added that she never imagined doing it this long, saying that she doesn't truly believe that people understand the benefits you receive from it.
Knierim has been driving for 37 years.
"You talk to people, and you say, 'Come and be a bus driver?' and they say, 'No, I can't handle those kids,'" Knierim said. "They don't want kids behind them, and I think how large the bus can intimidate them sometimes. They don't think they can do that, but I didn't think I could drive a bus, either. The first time I sat in the seat of the bus, behind the wheel, I looked down the side of it, and I thought, 'I don't think I can do this,' but I love it."
PROGRESSING IN 2022
Overall, it is no secret that bus drivers are necessary for any community, even with the lack of them around.
Harvey, however, hopes that trend will spike in the coming months.
One way to increase that number is to advertise just as they currently do.
Harvey said they reach out to numerous mediums to get their message across about bus drivers and why they are essential.
"We [advertise] in the newspaper, social media platforms, the regional office of education, and the City of Effingham and the Chamber came out with a platform as well that we will look to utilize."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.