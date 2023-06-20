Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022, on youth mental health care. Widespread loneliness in the U.S. is posing health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said in declaring the latest public health epidemic. About half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness, Murthy said in a new, 81-page report from his office.