The Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday approved a variance request that will allow a change of one side of a static sign to become digital. The billboard is located on North Keller Drive, and must next get the permit approval by Illinois Department of Transportation.
During the public hearing, the zoning board heard from Effingham City Planner Greg Koester about the existing billboard at 1203-A North Keller Drive. It has existed since 2016, before the city established a sign ordinance in 2017.
The billboard is located nearby Panda Express on Keller Drive. It is in a commercial district. The south side of the sign faces Interstate 57/70, which would remain static and unchanged. Only the north side will be affected, if IDOT approves.
During the public hearing, the board also heard from Robinson Outdoor General Manager Wesley Bell of Perryville, Mo., and Gary J. Koester, a trustee of the Koester Family Land Trust.
Bell and Gary J. Koester want to take the existing sign and modify only the north side of the billboard into an electronic message that would be static for 10 seconds then change to another message. It could also be used for public service addressing such as, weather alerts and missing persons alerts at no cost to the city.
The size would not change from what it is now.
The LED sign would be 12-feet by 24-feet. Bell believes the new digital sign will enhance the area. He also doesn’t believe the new sign will cause drivers to be distracted because it remains static for brief periods of time before changing.
“It will allow for businesses in Effingham a new platform to advertise on it,” said Bell. “The city can also use it. He said his company will work with local law enforcement and has templates made to be used when needed, such as a missing child or missing elderly person.
The south side would remain unchanged with displays for not-for-profit organizations and non-advertising displays by the owner.
The pair asked for the variance for a few reasons: To allow an off-premise development complex sign; to allow an electronic message board on the north side of the billboard; and for a size variance because the area of 288 square feet (300 square feet with the frame), exceeds the maximum of 150 square feet per side; and the request for the new electronic display would be for off-premise advertising, other than limited to public service information or advertising for businesses located on the same property as the sign.
The petitioner represents that the allowance of this variance would not in any way be detrimental to the adjoining property or alter the character of the area; and that it would preserve the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Effingham.
With Chairman Mike Mumm and board member Theresa Hillyer absent, the zoning board approved the item, subject to permit approval by IDOT.
Greg Koester said the current sign is an allowable, non-conforming sign, as it was erected prior to the latest sign ordinance that came into effect in 2017. He told the board, the 2017 ordinance was drafted by city staff because past regulations for signs in Effingham were antiquated.
Gary J. Koester said the modifications to the existing sign will be “a nice improvement” to that area.
“I think it is a Cadillac of signs,” said Gary J. Koester, the petitioner for the sign variance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.