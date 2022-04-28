Zoning appeals board approves Ginger Ale's parking variance

EFFINGHAM — A parking variance took center stage Tuesday night as members of the Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals heard a request by BCW Holdings.
Casey Walk, representing BCW Holdings, which plans to locate a business at 302 South Walnut street called Ginger Ale’s, testified in favor of the variance.
“Today we are here because we are asking for variance for a reduced number of parking places,” Walk said. “The business that we have will not have a large number of employees.”
She said the problem is the city requires more parking spaces than are needed for the business. The business would be a drive-thru-only operation. Walk said if they were required to offer more parking spaces they would not be able to extend a privacy fence that will run along the full length of the property on the south side.
“So, if we can reduce the number of parking spaces required, we will be able to then extend the privacy space all the way to the very east side of the property, which will help with the neighbors as far as traffic flow,” she said.
She said Ginger Ale’s would employ five to six employees during a shift. Walk told the board their proposal would allow for employees to park and one handicapped parking space.
Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg checked the city’s requirement for parking and found there should be 15 parking spaces based on the square footage of the property.
“So you are seeking a variance to reduce the number of parking spaces from 15 parking spaces to seven?” Willenborg asked.
“Yes. This is only a drive-thru-only facility,” Walk testified. “The only foot traffic coming in would be for delivery services such as Door Dash.”
She said the only opposition they had about the property was a neighbor living directly behind the property on the east end.
“That is why we would like to extend the fence all the way to the end of the property; just in consideration of him,” said Walk.
Willenborg asked Walk if the fence would be used as a traffic buffer from the drive-thru for the residential property across the alley from Ginger Ale’s and asked what the height of the fence would be.
“The fence would be six foot tall,” Walk said.
“Will this be a solid vinyl fence?” board member Andy St. John asked.
Walk confirmed it would be a solid vinyl fence south of the property.
Willenborg asked Walk if she had any objection to the property being restricted as long as the business operates as Ginger Ale’s.
“If you sell it in the future and it is utilized for some other type of use or enterprise would you have an objection to a condition on the variance that it must be a Ginger Ale’s or drive-thru-only enterprise?” Willenborg asked.
“No, I have no objection to that,” Walk said.
Willenborg said she thought the property should be restricted to the type of use in case they decided to sell the business.
Board member Kurt Buenerkemper was concerned about the number of parking spots and Door Dash coming to pick up orders.
“I see a problem,” Buenerkemper said.
Walk said employee vehicles would not be moving the majority of the time. She said they would be parked in place when Door Dash would be picking up orders.
“Would there be a chance employees could park off property?” asked Buenerkemper.
“I’m not sure what the city allows as far as on-street parking. The goal is to keep everything on our property,” Walk responded.
She said in previous testimony at the Effingham Plan Commission meeting earier this month that a majority of time she would have only three employees parked. The only time that all parking spaces would be occupied is for shift and busy hour overlaps, not six employees for a full-eight-hour shift.
“During our rush times, we my have six people working for a three-hour period, not a full eight hours at a time,” she said.
There was no one present to speak in opposition of the parking variance.
Buenerkemper asked City Planner Greg Koester if the parking spaces across from the property at the Effingham Fire Department Central Fire Station were public parking.
“That is not public parking. It is fire station only and visitors to the fire station,” Koester said “It is not designed or intended to be public parking.”
Koester was also questioned by Buenerkemper about how many cars he thought drove down Walnut any given day. Koester said approximately 400 vehicles a day travel up and down the road any given day.
“This thing has gone through numerous reiterations between their engineers, city staff and this has gone through zoning and site plan and now we are looking at parking,” Koester said. “The building does not have public restrooms. So, there can be no seating inside the restaurant per the plumbing code.”
The appeals board voted to approve the parking variance with the condition the business would remain a drive-thru-only enterprise. Board Chairman Mike Mumm and Doug Wohltman did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
