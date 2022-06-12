EFFINGHAM — Youth soared through the sky over Effingham Saturday thanks to an organization dedicated to introducing them to aviation.
It was special day for a group of kids ages 8-17 as they were given the opportunity to experience a free airplane flight around Effingham courtesy of the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) based out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Doug McDevitt, EAA Local Chapter 16 president, was one of several pilots either flying or escorting youth over the airport apron to the waiting aircraft as part of the Young Eagles program. The program — now in its 30th year — is designed to provide airplane rides for youth ages 8-17.
McDevitt said the program was developed to inspire youth to seek a career in the aviation industry.
“The whole program is to promote aviation among youth whether they want to become a pilot or involved in aviation in airport management or air traffic controller, ” he said. “The whole idea is to provide them with an experience they might not get otherwise and at some point they may want to make a career out of it.”
He said right now there is a shortage of pilots in the industry.
Event organizer of Young Eagles Day Saturday was pilot Neil Swartzbaugh of Hord. Swartzbaugh has flown 1,179 “young eagles” for the EAA and has several years of flying experience.
He started flying in Canton in 1966 receiving his private pilot license. He continued his flight instruction in Peoria, receiving his instrument flight rules (IFR) rating, commercial pilots license, and has a flight instructor’s permit. Swartzbaugh has logged over 4,700 hours of flight time.
Swartzbaugh, who was the 54th registered pilot for the nationwide Young Eagles program, said when the program started in 1992 the goal was to fly 1 million kids before the centennial anniversary of the Wright Brothers flight at Kitty Hawk on Dec. 17, 2003.
“We made that goal in 10 years,” Swartzbaugh said.
He said the EAA continued the program after meeting their original goal and today have flown 2.3 million children.
“We really want to get these kids interested in aviation,” he said. “There are a lot of careers in aviation and there is no way for them to know that.”
Swartzbaugh said with the Young Eagles program they try to show the kids what career opportunities they can explore in the field of aviation.
Erin Mueller decided to surprise her two boys, 12-year-old Max and 10-year old Reece, Saturday morning.
“They didn’t know they were going for a ride until this morning,” Erin said. “They are so excited. Their faces lit up when they got up in the plane.”
“It was really a great experience. I’m glad we were able to come out here and take a ride in the plane,” Max said. “I’m glad they are allowing everybody to do this, especially the kids, to learn more and find a career in the future.”
Max was in the air over Effingham for about 20 minutes. He said flying one day might be in his future.
“After this, I just might want to,” Max said. “I really liked seeing the city from up above. I really want to thank the pilots for allowing us to come out here and ride in the airplanes.”
Max’s younger brother was also impressed with his ride.
“It was fun to see all of the landscapes, buildings and trees,” Reece said. “You don’t get that from just here on the ground.”
Saturday marked Reece’s his first flight in a small plane.
“After riding on a plane, it’s kind of hard not to be thinking about becoming a pilot,” Reece admitted.
Rob and Jessica Leffler of Olney decided to bring their 9-year-old son, Caedyn, and 11 year-old daughter, Makaelah, to Effingham for their first rides on an airplane.
“Somebody at work said something about it. I looked online and decided we were going to take the hour trip over here and get the kids in the air for the first time,” Rob said.
“I’m a little nervous and excited at the same time,” Makaelah said before her flight.
Caedyn said he was interested in flying.
“Caedyn is interested in anything with an engine,” Rob said.
The kids and parents met their pilot Keith Baumann of Fairfield at the entrance of the apron, where their plane was waiting. John Niemerg made sure all the paperwork was in order. Baumann described the route they would be taking on their flight.
“We’ll be flying at 1,800 feet,” Baumann told his Young Eagles.
Baumann and Niemerg escorted the families and a third Young Eagle, Alex Habing of Teutopolis, to Baumann’s aircraft, a Cessna 177 Cardinal. Bauman made sure Alex Habing and Makaelah Leffler were secure in the back seat before allowing Caedyn to climb in the co-pilot’s seat behind the controls.
After all of the Young Eagles were secure in the plane, Niemerg escorted the families back to a waiting area. Nerves set in for the young passengers but soon lifted.
“I was kind of nervous when we got in it,” Caedyn Leffler said. “When we took off, it was really fun. I liked seeing the cars and the trees and all of the houses.”
“I was really nervous.. there were a lot of bumps,” Makaelah Leffler said. “We saw T-Town, Effingham and Lake Sara. I like seeing all of the cars around and way out there like you can’t see on the ground.”
When asked if she would ever fly again, Makaelah replied, “Yes!”
Pilots volunteering their time and aircraft for Saturday’s event were Dale Lenear, David Reed, Keith Baumann, John Niemerg, Tim Mason, Young Eagles Coordinator Neil Swartzbaugh, EAA Chapter 16 president Doug McDevitt, Nick Baker, Phil Niemerg, Jerry McDaniel and Cory Wermert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.