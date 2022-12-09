Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach now has his Christmas card ready to send out. The design comes from the help of a third grader.
A City of Effingham Christmas card design contest was spearheaded by Commissioner Libby Moeller and organized by Effingham Tourism. On Tuesday, the city recognized the top three entries at its City Council meeting.
Following judging for the city’s official holiday greeting card, the top three entries named were: First, Brooklyn Brown; second, Marleigha Tucker and third, Kennedy Jones. All three students are third graders at Central School. This is the second year for the young artist’s design contest.
Brooklyn’s artwork that features the famous bright red-nosed reindeer, will be used for the City of Effingham’s Christmas Card this year. In addition, she received a $50 gift card. Marleigha and Kennedy also received $25 gift cards for their submissions.
She is the daughter of Aaron and Robin Brown of Effingham. Brooklyn will turn 9 on Dec. 23.
“She loves art,” said Robin Brown. “We go through notebooks like crazy. She’s my artsy kid.”
Robin Brown said the art teacher, Mrs. Littleford, suggested students participate in the card design contest, however, not all students were interested.
“She said she chose Rudolph on the design because ‘he’s popular around here,’” said Brown.
Littleford had notified Robin Brown to confirm that the student’s name could be released to the public, so her parents actually secretly knew before Brooklyn could share the good news after school.
“She was so excited!” said the proud mom. “She could not wait to tell us all about it.”
Brooklyn chose a gift card from Favorite Things in Effingham and plans to buy Squishmallows, her mom said.
Each year the mayor sends out holiday cards to companies and organizations that help grow and support the community.
“In the hallway you can see all the cards that were submitted,” said Schutzbach. “There was a committee designated to go through the cards.”
“It was very difficult. We wish we could have first-through-35th place winners. We thank you all so much for submitting the cards.”
The card design contest garnered more than 50 entries from several Effingham-area schools, said Jodi Thoele, Effingham tourism director.
“The city truly appreciates everyone who took the time to create and submit a card design,” said Thoele, in a press release. “Our judges genuinely enjoyed looking at all the wonderful works of art and are looking forward to continuing this festive tradition next year.”
Visitors are invited to view the entries that came from students in kindergarten through fourth grade, which are displayed outside of the Council Chambers at Effingham City Hall.
In other matters, the city council:
• Heard from City Administrator Steve Miller who introduced newly-hired Payton Kocher, as its new Customer Service Representative.
• Heard from Fire Chief Brant Yochum, who introduced recently hired ‘paid-on-call’ firefighters for the Effingham Fire Department: Jake Burrell, Kelly Hamill, Zachery Lindsey, Austin Huebner and Brent Beals.
• Heard from Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman, who introduced newly-hired Public Works Maintenance Worker Donnie Swingler. An opening came up when Public Properties Foreman Matt Wortman announced he will retire on Jan. 6 after 33 years with the city.
Public Works employee Nick Hartke will be promoted to foreman.
• Approved the partial release of a farm lease due to sale of real estate to Fritz Krampe Enterprises LLC on Raney Street between Stevens Avenue and McGrath Avenue.
• Heard from City Engineer Luke Thoele about a proposal from RJN Group for engineering services to locate and assess the condition of the Rollin Hills sanitary lift station force main and locate the Rickelman lift station.
• Discussed the sale of surplus real estate located at 306 N. Keller Drive. The city had purchased three lots, but will sell two of these lots.
• Heard a presentation regarding the proposed construction of Effingham’s first roundabout intersection.
• Heuerman presented the Phase IA preliminary engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group to provide for intersection improvements of Rickleman Avenue and Fourth Street for a total cost of $79,500. Payment for this project will be made from the Motor Fuel Tax Fund.
