Local “pick-your-own” farmers like the Beitz family and Charley Warner grow everything, so all the customer has to do is choose and pick whatever berry or flower they desire.
The Beitz family owns and operates a you-pick berry farm called Just Berries, and Warner owns and operates a flower farm called Creekside Blooms.
Just Berries got its start 17 years ago when Justin Beitz planted an acre of strawberries on the family farm in Stewardson.
At the age of just 16 and still in high school, Justin Beitz came up with the idea for Just Berries in 2006 for a Future Farmers of America project. Justin’s parents, Larry and Carolyn Beitz, got involved almost immediately, helping him turn his project into a family business.
“So, Justin started it,” Carolyn Beitz said. “Then he went to the University of Illinois. In 2009, we took it over because he went on to college and then that’s when we decided to keep the farm – and then we started to expand.”
Running a you-pick farm might sound like less work to some, but people often overlook the many factors and obstacles that you-pick farmers face. They work on the farm all year until the start of winter.
“We’re out here from March ‘til October, taking care of everything,” Carolyn Beitz said.
When they first started, the Beitzes didn’t have the farming equipment they have now. Without the help of tractors or wagons, they had to do everything by hand when planting and tending to the first acre of strawberries.
It can also take years until berries like blueberries are ready to be picked by customers.
They recently planted 400 blueberry bushes that they’ll have ready for customers to pick in the next three or four years. It has taken them years to get where they are today, but they are finally beginning to see the fruits of their labor.
Farming is nothing new to the Beitz family. Before the farm became Just Berries, it was a dairy farm.
“It’s been 132 years, September this year, that it’s been in the Beitz family,” Larry Beitz said. “Since then, we have added more to it.”
Just Berries now offers a wide variety of berries – strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. The availability of each berry varies based on the weather and season. Strawberry season came to an end recently, but blackberry season has just begun.
“I was picked out three times, basically, this year,” Carolyn Beitz said. “First time ever because we’re getting more known. People are just starting to get to know us.”
In addition to overseeing the farm, Larry Beitz owns and operates Beitz Construction Inc., and Carolyn Beitz works at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Larry Beitz’s construction experience has been useful around the farm, which includes a shed he constructed during the pandemic where customers can weigh and purchase their berries. The Beitzes are planning a pavilion where customers can enjoy a picnic with their family when they aren’t in the fields picking berries.
Area you-pick farmers say removing weeds and keeping them at bay is one of the most difficult parts of the job. Regardless of what farmers grow, they have to deal with this constantly.
“The weeds are the hardest thing,” Carolyn Beitz said.
Customers come to small farms like theirs for a higher grade of quality and what many consider a more natural growing process than commercial farmers.
“Our standard is really high, so we want the best quality strawberries out there,” Carolyn Beitz said.
Achieving this level of quality isn’t easy. The Beitzes are constantly adapting to the weather to protect their berries year-round.
“Mother nature throws something new at us every year,” Carolyn Beitz said.
Last year, Just Berries experienced two frosts. Fortunately, snow and heavy fog covered the berries, protecting them from the frost. No berries were lost.
The Beitzes are often asked why they still dedicate so much of their lives to the farm, and the response is always the same.
“We love the kids coming out. That’s our biggest thing,” Larry Beitz said.
Just Berries has already become a tradition for some families, and it’s not difficult to see why. Families, many with young children, can spend the day at the tranquil farm picking berries and even enjoy a picnic if they’d like. One child had such a great experience the first year Just Berries opened that he came back as an adult.
“This year we had a young man who came our very first that Justin was out there, and he was coming through strawberry season. He stopped in to say ‘hi’ and pick strawberries because he had been here 17 years ago,” Carolyn Beitz said.
Family and tradition is incredible important to the Beitzes, and now, Just Berries is allowing them to share these things with everyone who takes a walk through their farm.
Creekside Blooms
Charley Warner is the owner and operator of Creekside Blooms, a lovely little flower farm in Mason. For $10, visitors can fill up their cup with any combination of flowers they choose to cut, and for $20 customers can fill an entire pitcher with flowers.
The farm used to raise cattle and grow other crops, but this ended after the “modernization of the 20th century,” and now Warner focuses exclusively on growing and maintaining her lush flower garden.
“This land has been in our family for over 150 years and each generation has put their stamp of hard work, blood, sweat and tears into this patch of orange clay dirt,” Warner said.
Running the farm allows Warner to maintain a very flexible work schedule. That means she can spend plenty of time with her two sons, ages 2 and 4, who spend many of their days outside with Warner as she tends to her flowers.
Warner’s passion for flowers stems from a young age and was primarily inspired by her grandmother, who used to also grow flowers.
“I was 4 years old and I’d pick out my favorite flowers and ask her to build me a wedding bouquet. They mean the absolute world to me,” she said.
Warner has carefully selected certain flowers to ensure that they stay alive long after they have left the farm.
“The flowers look like wildflowers, but they’re actually cultivated for long stems and great vase life,” Warner said.
For years, Warner knew that she wanted to have a flower farm of her own, but it was when she saw a flower farm in northern Indiana online that she decided to embrace the you-pick experience, which she describes as “therapeutic.”
“In the fall of 2020, I had an amazing opportunity to invest in large quantity peony roots, which were my favorite flower at the time, and from there I jumped in with both feet,” she said.
Warner, like many other you-pick farmers, is much more focused on quality than quantity.
“Locally grown flowers are better for the environment and better for your family,” Warner said.
You-pick farmers try to avoid the use of harmful chemicals whenever possible, and the mass shipping of flowers requires the use of trucks and planes that emit large amounts of carbon.
Creekside Blooms and Just Berries both have websites and can be found on Facebook, where they keep customers updated on availability and hours.
