EFFINGHAM— If you asked Shawna O’Dell five years ago what hospice care through HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital would look like in the future, O’Dell would likely tell you it would be beyond what she could imagine.
It turns out that’s true for the HSHS Home Care and Hospice director. The home care and hospice program on Monday celebrated its five-year anniversary with a cookout.
“Five years ago today, we became officially Medicare certified as HSHS Hospice,” O’Dell said. “We began seeing patients a year before that and we offered hospice care free. Once we became Medicare certified, we went out and got to have a full comprehensive hospice program.”
McMahon Meats provided hot dogs, hamburgers and pork burgers, and chips, a variety of desserts and drinks were offered. O’Dell said freewill donations from the cookout patrons went to home care and hospice’s Everlasting Memories program.
The Everlasting Memories program is similar to that of Make A Wish. O’Dell said Everlasting Memories grants wishes of those enrolled in hospice care.
“When I came to start our hospice program here, I wanted to make sure that we could give a little joy back,” O’Dell said. “With our core values of of respect, care, competence and joy, joy is something that we can experience at any stage of life, and we came up with the Everlasting Memories program to grant those wishes and memories to the families that we’re serving.”
O’Dell said among the wishes the program’s granted so far are a Fourth of July fireworks display, helicopter rides, a surprise wedding anniversary celebration, Christmas and family parties, cookouts and taking a farmer on a tour of his farm one last time.
O’Dell said granting these wishes gives families of the hospice care patients a chance to come together and celebrate with their loved one. She said the hospice care team spends time with the patients in order to find out what’s meaningful to them and grant those wishes through what they’ve learned about the patients.
In addition to attendees giving back to the home care and hospice program, O’Dell said the cookout was also a way to give back to a supportive community. Kathy Leevey of Effingham stopped by for a bite to eat with her daughter, Gretchen King, and mother, Betty Ramirez, both of Effingham.
Leevey said she’s utilized the program’s in home services in the past as well as other services from HSHS St. Anthony’s numerous facilities and offices. Most recently, Leevey had a double mastectomy after a cancer diagnosis.
“I’m so familiar with everyone here because it seems like if you go to one HSHS, they all are kind of like family. They know what’s going on with you, and I like that,” Leevey said.
Leevey and her daughter and mother each said they’ve known someone or a loved one who has been on hospice. Leevey said the trio came out to the cookout to support the program because they might need to utilize it someday themselves.
Leevey said she could not say enough about the home care and hospice programs either.
“I think hospice is wonderful. They’re so helpful with families at the end. They’re just great. Anything that you need, they are there,” Leevey said.
O’Dell said she is looking forward to how home care and hospice can continue to serve the Effingham County community.
Whether its through freewill donations, attending the annual Butterfly Ball fundraiser or making donations in memory of hospice patients, O’Dell said she is grateful to the community for its support and making O’Dell’s vision for the home care and hospice program a reality.
“It’s kind of a dream come true. I never thought we’d be where we are when I first came here, and just to be able to see our team and all the hard work that they’ve done and to meet the needs of our community is just amazing, O’Dell said.
“People always ask me ‘how can you deal with death and dying every single day?,’ and we don’t look at it that way. I just kind of look at it as if it were me, I’d want somebody there for me, so we try to be that somebody for everybody.”
