EFFINGHAM — A total of 121 people gathered for the first Easter sunrise service at The Cross at the Crossroads in Effingham since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But instead of gathering at the towering cross, unseasonably cool temperatures early Sunday morning moved the service indoors to The Cross chapel.
This year’s Easter service was presented by Pastor Paul Bauer, who retired in 2019 after 50-plus years as a pastor. Bauer served his last 16 years before retirement as pastor of the Beecher City Evangel United Methodist Church and Shumway United Methodist Church.
Bauer greeted those gathered with a jubilant “Alleluia."
“It’s been built up in me for weeks now. I just wanted to let that out!,” he said, adding traditionally during the season of Lent people refrain from saying Alleluia until Easter. “This is the Passover of Christ in which we share in Christ’s victory over death. Alleluia!”
Missing from the traditional service was music. Nonetheless, Bauer had the congregation briefly sing without words by humming together as a group.
“Did you hear the unity and the harmony we have right here? We didn’t even have to work at it. It was a God-given gift that brings us together with unity,” he said. “Remember where that sweet spot of hum is for you. Remember that there is no one key, but when we do it together it’s beautiful harmony.”
Bauer gave an opening prayer, read from the Bible Psalms chapter 118: 1, 4, 14-20 and stood among those who gathered for the Easter service reading Mark chapter 16: 1-8 before giving his sermon, “Are you afraid of Easter?” He said the last word Mark said in the Bible about the meaning of Easter was “afraid.”
“Fear has this strange way of uniting all of the opposing forces in our life very quickly,” he said. “When we are afraid, we move forward by contracting, resistance and refusal. We say no way.”
Bauer said our true self does not move forward by contracting. It moves forward by expanding.
“It moves forward not by excluding, but by including. When we exclude, we’re living out of fear. When we include, we are living out of love,” he said.
When he hears the words, “don’t be afraid,” Bauer doesn’t think of it as a command. He interprets the phrase as a comforting message.
“The Lord rules in everything, every one of our situations, every one of our complaints, every one of our disappointments and every one of our joys… The Lord rules,” he said. “May the peace of the Lord Christ go with you wherever he sends you. May he guide you through the wilderness. May he guard you through all of the storms. May he bring you home rejoicing of all of the wonders he shows you. May he bring you home rejoicing once again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.