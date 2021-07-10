EFFINGHAM — After a busy few months and a year spent navigating changing pandemic-related restrictions, the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex hosted a “grand reopening” event on Saturday, welcoming members and non-members to come to the facility and enjoy games and special workout classes.
“We just want to provide for the community and surrounding areas,” said the complex’s general manager, Leah Ritter.
The reopening was inspired largely by two large-scale repair projects the complex undertook in the past few months.
“On April 2, both boilers that heat the pools went down and had to be fully replaced,” said Ritter. “We took this opportunity and drained both pools for painting and general maintenance repairs.”
This maintenance caused the pools to be closed for more than a month, with the two pools at the complex reopening in mid-May.
Coincidentally, one of the other main features of the complex also needed repairs immediately after.
“We got some humidity in the floor and it started to bend and crack,” said Ritter.
The humidity was caused by a lightning strike to some of the climate control units on the building, forcing the courts to close on May 10 for about a month.
Additionally, the pandemic forced the complex to operate in unknown waters for more than a year, navigating public health regulations and their members’ comfort levels with being in the building.
Since June 11, when the state formally entered “Phase 5: Illinois Restored” of the governor’s pandemic mitigation plan, the complex has been operating more or less normally, though they are keeping aspects of the cleaning regimen they introduced this year.
“That is one thing we wanted to keep,” Ritter said.
She said they have adjusted to cleaning all surfaces in the building every two hours instead of every hour, like they had been doing since reopening last summer.
“With these three aspects and now we’re under new management, we wanted to ‘reopen,’” she said.
That new management is Ritter herself, who replaced the previous general manager, Patti Smith, on an interim basis in May before being formally hired as the new manager.
The complex is managed by the private firm Rink Management and is largely financially independent from the Effingham Park District, though the Park District does own the facility.
Ritter is from Springfield and started at the complex as a front desk employee in 2017. She moved here to live with her husband, Zach, and raise their son, Noah.
“I ran track for many years,” said Ritter. “I’ve always been into health and fitness.”
The event on Saturday featured classes and activities for adults and children as well as food trucks outside, like The Vagabond Eatery, known for its coffee and acai bowls.
Athena Van Dyke came with her family to take advantage of the morning activities and reduced day pass rate.
“My daughter did a camp, one of the basketball ones, and she liked it,” said Van Dyke.
Van Dyke, who usually uses sports and wellness facilities in Charleston, said she appreciates the Workman Complex, though it is on the small side.
The “reopening” was hosted in partnership with HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehab and Wellness, which rents out space in the building to host physical, occupational and speech therapy. The facility allows them to do “aquatic therapy” in the pools, which can be less stressful on joints for patients.
“Prior to us coming to the complex, we didn’t have aquatic therapy,” said Tammy Probst, the rehab center’s director.
“It is amazing,” said Probst. “The complex is really accommodating for our patients.”
Several members of St. Anthony’s staff was at the “reopening” offering information about their center and hosting small carnival-style games like a rubber duck pull and a wheel of prizes attendees could spin.
The complex is also getting back into more programming, now that pandemic restrictions are lifted. Upcoming programs include private swim lessons, a “Fishing 101” class and a two-day basketball camp featuring T.J. Hodges, a local coach, and Sergio McClain, former University of Illinois player who has since picked up coaching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.