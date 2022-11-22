Emergencies don’t take the day off just because it’s Thanksgiving.
That’s why police and firefighters report for duty while most people are enjoying time off work and more time with their families.
For patrolman Brennan Poland, 25, working on a major holiday isn’t new. He’s been with the Effingham Police Department since August 2021, and prior to that he was employed by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.
“I was in the Army for four years,” said Poland. “I got used to working holidays or being gone on holidays. And at the jail, I worked some holidays there, too.”
Poland, who is single, served in the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany for two years and at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for two years.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said he gets it and it’s all about family scheduling when it comes to working around holidays. He’s been with the police department for nearly 23 years. His officers rotate nights and days each month.
“Families of police officers learn to adjust their schedules around the holidays to accommodate our odd work schedule,” said McFarland. “Thanksgiving may be a day early or a few days late, but the families will celebrate the holiday.”
Poland said he has a tight-knit family all living in the general area and because he will be working the night shift — 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday — he’ll have time to enjoy some time with his family before work. But, because he’ll be working overnight the day before, he likely won’t be arriving to the family gathering very early.
“Every holiday I’ve worked so far in the year I’ve been here, people drop off food and desserts. The community is very supportive of us,” said Poland. “I know we are appreciated.”
His work day won’t change just because it’s Thanksgiving — aside from being fed more than usual, he said. But, based on history, it’s possible the work day could be a little less busy on the holiday.
Poland is thankful for being able to live in the community that supports police officers and do the job he loves. He said he has plenty to be thankful for, including his family and friends and a career he enjoys.
“I wanted to stay in town,” said Poland. “I wanted to serve my community. I enjoy living here. I like being able to do something different every day on the job and being able to work with like-minded people.”
Effingham firefighter Matt Carpenter, 37, who has been in the fire service industry for 13 years, has worked in Effingham for the past six years.
Carpenter will work 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day until 7 a.m. Friday.
“We will have a Thanksgiving meal together as a shift,” said Carpenter. “I’ll smoke a turkey and others will make side dishes and desserts, so we can have a meal together.”
In some cases, family members will join the personnel for a meal, or at least come in for a visit during a holiday shift.
“My dad was a volunteer firefighter, so I grew up around it,” said Carpenter. “I started out as an elementary school teacher and became a paid-on-call firefighter. That’s when I fell in love with it and made the switch.”
He said having children — a daughter, 10, and a son, 7, — and not always being together on a holiday makes it more difficult. He and his wife, Allison, have been married for 2 ½ years.
“But, it’s pretty much just another day on the job,” said Carpenter. “You know that going into it. When you sign up for this, you know that you’ll be working holidays. It’s just part of the job.”
As for Thanksgiving, his family will have visits with him at the fire hall.
Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum, who started in Effingham in January, said the department will remain fully staffed with its minimum staffing requirements of four firefighters on Thanksgiving.
“While working the holidays is part of the job, families are always welcome to come and visit while their family member is working,” said Yochum. “Due to our work schedule, 24 on and 48 off, it can be hard on families, so we want to encourage families to visit the firehouse on holidays and other days.”
Carpenter appreciates the ability to have his kids visit, while he remains cognizant of other service industry workers not always getting holidays off.
“Working this job has made me think about others who work holidays,” said Carpenter. “When I travel (during the holidays) and need gas or food, those people are working, too. So, I understand.”
Carpenter said normal tasks they do at the fire department will still be done even on Thanksgiving Day.
“There’s a lot to be thankful for this year – especially this job and my family. I’m definitely thankful for my family and my career.”
