Work is set to begin on the second phase of the Lake Sara Pearson Peninsula Park project that will include a trail, pickleball courts and exercise equipment.
Phase 2 is being funded by a $400,000 OSLAD (Open Space Land Acquisition and Development) grant – the same grant received for the first phase. The first phase includes disc golf courses – both nine-hole and four-hole ADA all access, an ADA-accessible fishing dock, and playgrounds for ages 2-5 and 5-12.
Tom Ryan, chairman of the Effingham Water Authority Parks and Recreation Committee and a trustee of the Lake Sara Forever Fund, said the response, particularly to the playgrounds, has been “super.”
“One of my favorite quotes is from one mother that said, I’m paraphrasing, ‘the beach was great, all the fun that is here, the only problem I have with the whole thing is the kids don’t want to go home,’” he said.
The pirate ship and wilderness-themed playgrounds, which overlook the lake, were developed to help inspire kids’ imaginations.
“What I’ve heard is kids using their imagination – ‘Abandon ship, go to lifeboat.’ So, we’ve achieved that kind of goal with it,” said Ryan.
Before the first phase was completed, Ryan said only a handful of people would be at the beach.
“You go out there now, even during the middle of the week, there’s grandparents with kids during the day. On a weekend, the crowds are really large over at the beach,” he said.
As the first phase focused more on young kids, the second phase is aimed at teens and older adults.
Phase 2 will have eight to 10 pieces of outdoor exercise equipment that includes bench presses and exercise bikes that are adjustable. Another feature is a nine-foot-wide, quarter-mile-long trail that organizers hope to eventually extend to a mile all the way around the peninsula. Other features include four pickleball courts, professional grade volleyball court and a ninja-style challenge court.
Ryan said the goal is to finish Phase 2 by the end of September.
“We’re hoping folks can get out and enjoy it and see it and not wait for a whole winter,” he said.
Phase 2 is based on Lake Sara Forever’s original master plan that was devised five years ago. However, some aspects of it have been updated to accommodate changing interests.
“The pickleball courts weren’t high ranked four years or so ago when we did the first survey. It’s a whole different story now. We actually juggled around to increase the priority of that,” said Ryan, noting the sport’s growing popularity. “It’s taking a look at what folks want now versus what they wanted five years ago and evolving and trying to get the best fit of product that we can get out there to satisfy that.”
More phases are part of the master plan – five total. How many of those are completed will depend on funding, as the first two phases are funded with matching grants.
“Everybody asks me ‘when will you be done with this?’ and I have to say ‘tell me how much money we’re going to have.’ Money is going to drive how fast we can do this,” said Ryan.
Ryan said the overall project is ahead of where those involved thought they would be after Phase 1.
While the Lake Sara Forever Fund continues to accept donations for the master plan, Ryan said a number of side projects, including expanding the beach, are being identified in the meantime as they continually improve the 30-acre peninsula.
“We identified the first time around 42 different projects we want to work on,” he said. “We’ll be matching it against what the survey people say they want and the amount of money we have and what makes sense from a progression of building stuff and infrastructure costs. We will continue to build with whatever money we have.”
Ryan said one way they have been able to do some the individual projects is by partnering with local organizations. One example is the Bocce Ball court, which was a joint effort with the Sunshine Rotary Club.
Currently, Ryan and the group of volunteers overseeing the project are working with the local Masonic Lodge chapter on a storybook trail that will accompany the quarter-mile track with page-by-page stations.
But as projects continue to grow, so does the need for security.
The pirate that greeted visitors to the playground area was stolen last year and the restrooms have been broken into, among other things, said Ryan.
Increased sheriff’s patrols and security cameras are just some of the ways they are hoping to deter future criminal activity, he said.
Ryan noted the response on social media to the theft of the beloved pirate was overwhelming, with comments admonishing the theft, and assured a replacement is coming.
“The pirate will be back,” he said.
For more information, visit Lake Sara Forever or Friends of Lake Sara on Facebook and lakesaraforever.com.
