The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed between Woodbury and Jewett in Cumberland County.
The closure is necessary to repair and overlay a bridge over Big Muddy Creek. A detour will be posted to guide motorists safely around the closure. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 70.
Work is expected to be complete by mid-August.
Only local traffic will be permitted on U.S. 40 between 1000 E and 1100 E during the road closure. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year 2 included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAround Illinois.com.
