Road construction
The City of Effingham roadway improvements for Temple Avenue between Keller Drive and Merchant Street started Monday, June 7.
The initial work will be completed during the day. Traffic will be able to use Temple Avenue, but short delays should be expected as workers will be present and at times one lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic.
The city asks motorists help ensure the work is completed quickly and safely by staying clear of all construction activity and keeping vehicles off Temple Avenue as much as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.