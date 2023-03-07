TEUTOPOLIS — As the Teutopolis High School boys basketball team prepares to take the trip to Champaign to take their shot at a state championship for the first time since 2007, there is a feeling of excitement throughout the village.
If Teutopolis wins the state championship, it will be the first time the school has done so since 1986.
The parents of players gathered at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall Tuesday to show their support for the state-bound players, designing posters for local businesses and writing words of support on their vehicles.
Jeanie Gaddis, the mother of Teutopolis junior Garrett Gaddis who is one of the players heading to the state tournament, said as someone who grew up as a die-hard fan of Teutopolis sports seeing her son make it to state is all the more exciting.
“Growing up, we lived for this,” she said. “That was fun as a kid. Growing up and now being a parent of one of those players, I know how important it is to the younger generation to see all of this happening, to know what they should strive to be doing as a Wooden Shoe.”
In addition to being the parent of one of the state-bound players, Gaddis is also a teacher at Teutopolis Junior High School.
“As a teacher, I’ve watched these kids grow up,” Gaddis said. “So to watch this same group of kids achieve the same results at the high school level is cool to see.”
Gaddis said it’s difficult to even imagine what it would feel like to win the state championship this year.
“I don’t know that I could put into words the feeling that would be felt across the entire town,” she said.
Another player’s parent, Renae Roepke, is happy to see that her son, Teutopolis senior Logan Roepke, is a part of something so exciting because she wasn’t lucky enough to watch her own high school compete in a state championship.
“Where I grew up, one time did we ever make it to Elite Eight, so for me to have my son with all these different medals, it’s pretty surreal,” Renae Roepke said.
For fans and parents like Roepke, the entire season — particularly the win over Pinckneyville — have, at times, felt too good to be true.
“Up until the very last second, you didn’t know you really had it,” Roepke said. “It just didn’t seem real and I don’t think it will until Thursday.”
Despite being somewhat surprised by just how successful the team has been this season, Teutopolis senior James Niebrugge’s mother, Angie Niebrugge, said the community has expected a lot out of the team since they were still playing at the junior high level.
Because of these high expectations, some parents worry about the pressure being put on the players.
“I remember when they were little. There were so many people that said that this is going to be the next team that goes to state and I feel like they have put pressure on themselves,” said Angie Niebrugge.
Teutopolis High School graduate Tyler Repking is thrilled to see the team he used to cheer on from the student section back at state after all of these years.
Like many in Teutopolis, Repking was overwhelmed by Teutopolis’ super-sectional win over Pinckneyville and can’t even begin to imagine what winning a state championship would feel like, not just for him, but for the entire community.
“I’ll be crying for sure,” he said.
Repking, who graduated from Teutopolis in 2014, is still a proud Wooden Shoe and described what sets Teutopolis apart from other communities.
“I remember being from this community and how passionate this community is,” Repking said. “When you’re involved, you don’t take anything for granted.”
Repking also recognized the community for their unwavering support of the team.
“You don’t see this at other places,” he said. “You don’t see the crowds.
“I mean where else are you going to find that.”
Teutopolis will face off against Chicago (DePaul College Prep) for the semifinals Thursday at 2:30 p.m. If they win Thursday, they will advance to the state championship Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
