EFFINGHAM – Whether you choose to walk through on Wednesday’s special event or drive through Community Park any day after, The Wonderland in Lights is expected to put Effingham visitors and locals in the holiday spirit — especially with its new additions.
On Wednesday, for the second year, “Walking Through Wonderland” at Community Park will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for one night only. Vehicles will not be allowed through the park that day for safety reasons. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated.
Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue in Effingham.
Children may obtain a “golden ticket” that can be exchanged for a gift at the end of the walk, as supplies last, courtesy of the First Responders Children’s Foundation Toy Express. Gifts will be handed out by the Effingham Police Department.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said his department was the recipient of a grant through CSX Railroad Police Department, which supplies gifts to local departments for their local children.
“The golden ticket is given to the kids as they enter the Christmas lights display,” said McFarland. “They can then exchange the ticket for a gift as they exit the display. This was done to match the number of gifts available to the children present. When the tickets run out, we will be out of gifts.”
Around six EPD employees are helping with the event. Gifts are appropriate for several age groups, he said.
“This is a great opportunity for the department to interact with the community and put a smile on the faces of children,” said McFarland.
Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said Visit Effingham tries to add new displays each year to both Wonderland in Lights at Community Park and Light Up the Lawn displays downtown. This is possible through the help of donations made throughout the season. Other funds for new displays come from the Hotel-Motel Tax.
Two new displays in the park are a bucket truck with elves and a 60-foot tunnel at the beginning of the light display.
Thoele said the bucket truck “is in recognition of all the hard work our Public Property team does to get Effingham ready for Christmas.”
“The tunnel is definitely the highlight of the display this year and we are excited for families to enjoy it for years to come,” said Thoele. “We think it’ll look extra impressive as people stroll through the lights at the Walking Through Wonderland event on Nov. 23.”
Complimentary refreshments, including hot cocoa and cookies, will be available fireside, while supplies last, courtesy of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota.
Specialty coffees from Fox Holler Coffee, wood-fired pizzas from The Sizzlin Tizzler, Macklin Meadow Kettle Corn, Sisters Sweets and more will be available for purchase.
In addition, Thoele said local musician Marty Williamson and his group will be singing Christmas carols throughout the evening.
“We invite residents and visitors to join in the fun with this community sing-along. The Effingham Performance Center will have some small giveaways, along with Disney’s ‘Frozen’ characters Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf to meet.”
During Walking Through Wonderland, a free shuttle, courtesy of Wad It Up Transportation, will take visitors from the Effingham County Museum parking lot to Community Park. The shuttle will run continuously from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday only.
Beyond Wednesday, Santa will be at his post every Saturday from Thanksgiving through Dec. 17 to greet cars and hand out toys.
Starting Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day, Wonderland in Lights will be open to vehicles seven days a week. The park will be lighted with displays from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More holiday light festivities are at Light Up the Lawn in downtown Effingham. There visitors can walk through and view some larger-than-life, 3-D holiday light displays, Thoele said. Some of the iconic displays remain such as the Dazzling Star, Royal Present and other walk-thru displays downtown. New this year is the Hot Cocoa Mug.
For more information, call the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310.
Design the City of Effingham’s Christmas Card
With the holidays nipping at his heels, Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach is looking for young artists to help design the city’s official holiday card.
This is the second year to get artistic input from local students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Each year the mayor sends out holiday cards to companies and organizations that help grow and support the community.
Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele said last year’s card was such a hit that it was decided to ask young people for help again. The city hopes to collect at least 25-50 entries.
“Commissioner Libby Moeller came up with the idea last year to get kids involved with the city’s annual card,” said Thoele.
“She thought it would be a fun, new twist on the card. We do give something to the top three winners, but the winner’s card is the official City of Effingham Christmas Card, which is sent out by the mayor.”
The guidelines are:
• Designs should be secular or appropriate for all religions and should help capture the feeling of Effingham’s holiday spirit.
• Entrant’s artwork must be original (no tracing accepted) and the size no larger than 8.5-by-11 inches.
• Design should be created with crayon, watercolors, paint, pencil, ink, markers or colored pencil, so that the winning art can be easily reproduced.
Parents, if your child is interested in participating, submit their original design, by mail or in person, to City of Effingham Mayor’s Office – 201 E Jefferson Ave, Effingham, IL 62401, by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
Entrants should include their name, address, phone number, school, grade and age.
The city will honor the top three choices and the winner will receive their design/name on the holiday card plus 10 copies of the card to keep, along with a $50 gift certificate to an Effingham-area business of the winner’s choice.
Questions should be directed to the City of Effingham at 217-342-5310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.